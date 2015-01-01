Abstract

BACKGROUND: Increasing legalization and widespread misinformation about the dangers of cannabis use have contributed to the rising prevalence of cannabis use disorder (CUD) among adolescents. Our objective was to determine the prevalence of CUD in adolescent surgical patients and evaluate its association with postoperative complications.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective, 1:1 propensity-matched cohort study of adolescents (aged 10-17 years) with and without CUD who underwent inpatient operations at US hospitals participating in the Pediatric Health Information System from 2009 to 2022. The primary outcome was the trend in prevalence of CUD. Secondary outcomes included postoperative complications. Using a Bonferroni correction, we considered a P value <.008 to be significant.



RESULTS: Of 558 721 adolescents undergoing inpatient surgery from 2009 to 2022, 2604 (0.5%) were diagnosed with CUD (2483 were propensity matched). The prevalence of CUD increased from 0.4% in 2009 to 0.6% in 2022 (P <.001). The adjusted odds of respiratory complications, ICU admission, mechanical ventilation, and extended hospital stay were significantly higher in adolescents with CUD (respiratory complications: odds ratio [OR], 1.52; 95% confidence interval [CI], 1.16-2.00; P =.002; ICU admission: OR, 1.78; 95% CI, 1.61-1.98; P <.001; mechanical ventilation: OR, 2.41; 95% CI, 2.10-2.77; P <.001; extended hospital stay: OR, 1.96; 95% CI, 1.74-2.20; P <.001). The propensity score-adjusted odds of postoperative mortality or stroke for adolescents with CUD were not significantly increased (mortality: OR, 1.40; 95% CI, 0.87-2.25; P =.168; stroke: OR, 2.46; 95% CI, 1.13-5.36; P =.024).



CONCLUSIONS: CUD is increasing among adolescents scheduled for surgery. Given its association with postoperative complications, it is crucial to screen adolescents for cannabis use to allow timely counseling and perioperative risk mitigation.

