Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Suicide awareness, encompassing knowledge, attitudes, and behaviors related to suicide, plays a critical role in primary suicide prevention, especially among adolescents. However, little is known about how perceived suicide awareness is apparent in peer support networks in this population. This study examined the presence of suicide awareness homophily in adolescent peer support networks. We also explored other patterns of homophily and identified factors associated with the in-degree popularity of adolescents.



METHODS: We used baseline data from a non-randomized, cluster-controlled trial assessing the effectiveness of a universal suicide prevention intervention in Swiss secondary schools (n = 194). We assessed perceived suicide awareness, support networks (including in-degree popularity, i.e., receiving a high number of nominations as a supportive peer), and other covariates. Data were analyzed using social network analyses.



RESULTS: We found evidence of suicide awareness homophily in peer support networks, where adolescents with high suicide awareness were more likely to connect with peers having high suicide awareness (p < .001). The same applied to those with low suicide awareness (p < .001). Age also emerged as a significant homophily factor. Girls (p = .024) and adolescents with high instrumental social support (p = .008) were more likely to be popular in peer support networks.



CONCLUSIONS: This study highlighted the homophily of suicide awareness in peer support networks and the need to focus on strengthening peer support networks and promoting suicide awareness in adolescents, particularly for those with low suicide awareness. Future suicide prevention programs, including peer-led interventions, should consider these findings to better target vulnerable subgroups and reduce suicide-related disparities.

