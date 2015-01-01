|
Citation
|
Marco M, López-Quílez A, Sanchez-Sáez F, Escobar-Hernández P, Montagud-Andrés M, Lila M, Gracia E. Psychosoc. Interv. 2024; 33(2): 103-115.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Colegio Oficial de la Psicología de Madrid)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38706710
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to conduct a comprehensive spatio-temporal analysis of suicide-related emergency calls in the city of Valencia (Spain) over a six-year period. To this end we first examined age and gender patterns and, second, the influence of neighborhood characteristics on general and gender-specific spatio-temporal patterns of suicide-related emergency calls.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Residence Characteristics/statistics & numerical data; *Spatio-Temporal Analysis; *Suicide/statistics & numerical data; Adolescent; Adult; Age Factors; Aged; Bayes Theorem; Bayesian autoregressive modeling; Female; Gender-specific analysis; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Sex Factors; Spain/epidemiology; Spatio-temporal analysis; Suicide-related emergency calls 112 emergency number; Young Adult