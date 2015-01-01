SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Marco M, López-Quílez A, Sanchez-Sáez F, Escobar-Hernández P, Montagud-Andrés M, Lila M, Gracia E. Psychosoc. Interv. 2024; 33(2): 103-115.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Colegio Oficial de la Psicología de Madrid)

DOI

10.5093/pi2024a8

PMID

38706710

PMCID

PMC11066811

Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to conduct a comprehensive spatio-temporal analysis of suicide-related emergency calls in the city of Valencia (Spain) over a six-year period. To this end we first examined age and gender patterns and, second, the influence of neighborhood characteristics on general and gender-specific spatio-temporal patterns of suicide-related emergency calls.

METHOD: Geocoded data on suicide-related emergency calls between 2017 and 2022 (N = 10,030) were collected from the 112 emergency service in Valencia. Data were aggregated at the census block group level, used as a proxy for neighborhoods, and trimesters were considered as the temporal unit. Two set of analyses were performed: (1) demographic (age and gender) and temporal descriptive analyses and (2) general and gender-specific Bayesian spatio-temporal autoregressive models.

RESULTS: Descriptive analyses revealed a higher incidence of suicide-related emergency calls among females and an increase in calls among the 18-23 age group from 2020 onwards. The general spatio-temporal model showed higher levels of suicide-related emergency calls in neighborhoods characterized by lower education levels and population density, and higher residential mobility, aging population, and immigrant concentration. Relevant gender differences were also observed. A seasonal effect was noted, with a peak in calls during spring for females and summer for males.

CONCLUSIONS: These findings highlight the need for comprehensive mental health targeted interventions and preventive strategies that account for gender-specific disparities, age-related vulnerabilities, and the specific characteristics of neighborhoods.


Language: en

Keywords

*Residence Characteristics/statistics & numerical data; *Spatio-Temporal Analysis; *Suicide/statistics & numerical data; Adolescent; Adult; Age Factors; Aged; Bayes Theorem; Bayesian autoregressive modeling; Female; Gender-specific analysis; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Sex Factors; Spain/epidemiology; Spatio-temporal analysis; Suicide-related emergency calls 112 emergency number; Young Adult

