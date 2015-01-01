Abstract

Recent developments in intelligent robot systems, especially autonomous vehicles, put forward higher requirements for safety and comfort. Road conditions are crucial factors affecting the comprehensive performance of ground vehicles. Nonetheless, existing environment perception datasets for autonomous driving lack attention to road surface areas. In this paper, we introduce the road surface reconstruction dataset, providing multi-modal, high-resolution, and high-precision data collected by real-vehicle platform in diverse driving conditions. It covers common road types containing approximately 16,000 pairs of stereo images, point clouds, and ground-truth depth/disparity maps, with accurate data processing pipelines to ensure its quality. Preliminary evaluations reveal the effectiveness of our dataset and the challenge of the task, underscoring substantial opportunities of it as a valuable resource for advancing computer vision techniques. The reconstructed road structure and texture contribute to the analysis and prediction of vehicle responses for motion planning and control systems.

