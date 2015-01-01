Abstract

BACKGROUND: Physical or mental health comorbidities are common among people with substance use disorders undergoing opioid agonist therapy. As both a preventive and treatment strategy, exercise offers various health benefits for several conditions. Exercise interventions to people with substance use disorders receiving opioid agonist therapy are limited. This study aims to explore experiences with physical activity, perceived barriers, and facilitators among people receiving opioid agonist therapy.



METHOD: Fourteen qualitative interviews were conducted with individuals receiving opioid agonist therapy in outpatient clinics in Western Norway.



RESULTS: Most were males in the age range 30 to 60 years. Participants had diverse and long-term substance use histories, and most received buprenorphine-based opioid agonist therapy. The identified themes were (1) Physical limitations: Participants experienced health-related problems like breathing difficulties, pain, and reduced physical function. (2) Social dynamics: Social support was essential for participating in physical activities and many argued for group exercises, but some were concerned about the possibility of meeting persons influenced by substances in a group setting, fearing temptations to use substances. (3) Shift in focus: As participants felt the weight of the health burden, their preference for activities shifted from sports aiming for "adrenaline" to a health promoting focus. (4) COVID-19's impact on exercise: because of the pandemic, group activities were suspended, and participants described it as challenging to resume. (5) Implementation preferences in clinics: Not interfering with opioid medication routines was reported to be essential.



CONCLUSION: This study offers valuable insights for the development of customized exercise interventions aimed at enhancing the health and well-being of patients undergoing opioid agonist therapy. These findings underscore the significance of addressing social dynamics, overcoming physical limitations, and implementing a practical and effective exercise regimen.

Language: en