Citation
Teismann T, Siebert AM, Forkmann T. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38709556
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Suicidal ambivalence is considered a characteristic condition of suicidal individuals. At the same time, there is a lack of a uniform definition, conception and assessment of suicidal ambivalence. On this background, the current scoping review aims to explore the extent, range, and nature of research activity on suicidal ambivalence and to summarize research findings.
Language: en
Keywords
internal struggle; internal suicide debate; motivational interviewing; suicidal ambivalence; suicide