Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal ambivalence is considered a characteristic condition of suicidal individuals. At the same time, there is a lack of a uniform definition, conception and assessment of suicidal ambivalence. On this background, the current scoping review aims to explore the extent, range, and nature of research activity on suicidal ambivalence and to summarize research findings.



METHODS: A systematic literature search was conducted in four different databases (PubMed, Psychinfo, Web of Science, and Google Scholar) using an array of search terms (e.g., ambivalence, internal suicide debate, reasons for living and reasons for dying, wish to live and wish to die).



RESULTS: In total, 28 articles published between 1977 and 2023 were included in the scoping review. The study situation lacks a clear definition, conceptualization and operationalization of suicidal ambivalence. Nonetheless, suicidal ambivalence is a common experience in persons contemplating suicide and suicidal ambivalence seems to be present before, during and after a suicide attempt. Suicidal ambivalence is associated with diverse markers of negative/positive mental health as well as suicidal ideation and behavior.



CONCLUSION: Results point to the relevance of suicidal ambivalence. At the same time, there are large gaps in knowledge about the development, impact and therapeutic responsiveness of suicidal ambivalence.

Language: en