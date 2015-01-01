SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Teismann T, Siebert AM, Forkmann T. Suicide Life Threat. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, American Association of Suicidology, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/sltb.13092

PMID

38709556

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal ambivalence is considered a characteristic condition of suicidal individuals. At the same time, there is a lack of a uniform definition, conception and assessment of suicidal ambivalence. On this background, the current scoping review aims to explore the extent, range, and nature of research activity on suicidal ambivalence and to summarize research findings.

METHODS: A systematic literature search was conducted in four different databases (PubMed, Psychinfo, Web of Science, and Google Scholar) using an array of search terms (e.g., ambivalence, internal suicide debate, reasons for living and reasons for dying, wish to live and wish to die).

RESULTS: In total, 28 articles published between 1977 and 2023 were included in the scoping review. The study situation lacks a clear definition, conceptualization and operationalization of suicidal ambivalence. Nonetheless, suicidal ambivalence is a common experience in persons contemplating suicide and suicidal ambivalence seems to be present before, during and after a suicide attempt. Suicidal ambivalence is associated with diverse markers of negative/positive mental health as well as suicidal ideation and behavior.

CONCLUSION: Results point to the relevance of suicidal ambivalence. At the same time, there are large gaps in knowledge about the development, impact and therapeutic responsiveness of suicidal ambivalence.


Language: en

Keywords

internal struggle; internal suicide debate; motivational interviewing; suicidal ambivalence; suicide

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print