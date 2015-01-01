Abstract

This article analyzes 10 autobiographical narratives of women who had experienced intimate relationship violence. In these narratives, we find several positions, that come from master narratives. These positions have some effects on the construction of subjectivities and on the process of recovery or redefinition of identity. The positions are (a) elusive, (b) victimized, and (c) agentive. The purpose of this article is to describe and analyze, from a feminist perspective, the position and subjectivity of women who suffer violence to address the prevention and treatment of this problem that affects individuals and society.

