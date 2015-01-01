SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Albertín-Carbó P, Vázquez-Ahumada A. Violence Against Women 2024; e10778012241248456.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012241248456

PMID

38706218

Abstract

This article analyzes 10 autobiographical narratives of women who had experienced intimate relationship violence. In these narratives, we find several positions, that come from master narratives. These positions have some effects on the construction of subjectivities and on the process of recovery or redefinition of identity. The positions are (a) elusive, (b) victimized, and (c) agentive. The purpose of this article is to describe and analyze, from a feminist perspective, the position and subjectivity of women who suffer violence to address the prevention and treatment of this problem that affects individuals and society.


Language: en

Keywords

discourses; gender-based-violence; recovering; subjectivities

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print