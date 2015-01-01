|
Citation
Stigevall C, Möller M, Wennergren D, Wolf O, Ekelund J, Bergdahl C. Acta Orthop. 2024; 95: 212-218.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
38712854
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND AND PURPOSE: Patient-reported outcome measures (PROMs) following ankle fractures, including all fracture types, have not been reported. It is therefore unclear whether fracture morphology correlates with outcome. We aimed to analyze PROMs in patients with an ankle fracture in relation to the Arbeitsgemeinschaft für Osteosynthesefragen/Orthopaedic Trauma Association (AO/OTA) fracture classification using population-based register data from the Swedish Fracture Register (SFR).
Language: en
Keywords
|
*Ankle Fractures; *Patient Reported Outcome Measures; *Registries; Adult; Aged; Aged, 80 and over; Female; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Sweden/epidemiology; Young Adult