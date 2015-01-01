Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide is a serious social problem among older adults. However, little is known about how multidimensional factors affect suicide of older adults. AIMS: We classify the multidimensional suicidal risk types of older adults based on their characteristics and identify differences in suicidal ideation.



METHOD: Data were obtained via a nationwide online survey targeting 612 older adults over the age of 55 years. A latent profile analysis identified three profiles, one of which represented the optimal situation for these adults.



RESULTS: We identified three distinct multidimensional suicidal risk types in older adults: high-risk predicament (24.5%), moderate-risk predicament (57.7%) and abundant internal/external resources (17.8%). In particular, depression, a major risk factor for suicide, was found together with self-neglect in each group. Multiple regression analysis showed that older adults in the moderate-risk predicament and high-risk predicament groups were more likely to have suicidal ideation than those in the abundant internal/external resources group.



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings suggest that co-occurrence of depression and self-neglect represents a suicide risk pattern in high-risk older individuals. Therefore, local communities need to urgently screen and provide interventions for such older adults and strengthen their capacity for multidimensional aspects of life to prevent suicide in the long term.

