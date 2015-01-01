|
Citation
|
Öz E, Küçükkelepçe O, Kurt O, Kapıcı Y. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e343.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38714972
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: This study aimed to investigate the prevalence and severity of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and analyze the relationship between PTSD and breastfeeding attitudes and behaviors among breastfeeding mothers and women with children aged 0-24 months, all of whom had experienced the earthquake.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Breast Feeding/psychology; *Earthquakes; *Mothers/psychology; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/psychology/epidemiology; Adult; Breast milk; Breastfeeding; Cross-Sectional Studies; Disaster; Earthquake; Female; Humans; Infant; Infant, Newborn; Maternal mental health; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Prevalence; Surveys and Questionnaires; Survivors/psychology; Turkey/epidemiology; Young Adult