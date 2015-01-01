SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Öz E, Küçükkelepçe O, Kurt O, Kapıcı Y. BMC Psychiatry 2024; 24(1): e343.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

DOI

10.1186/s12888-024-05803-2

PMID

38714972

Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aimed to investigate the prevalence and severity of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and analyze the relationship between PTSD and breastfeeding attitudes and behaviors among breastfeeding mothers and women with children aged 0-24 months, all of whom had experienced the earthquake.

METHODS: In this cross-sectional survey, a face-to-face questionnaire was administered to 173 earthquake survivors in Adıyaman, Turkey, during June and July 2023. The PTSD Checklist-Civilian scale was used to assess the presence of PTSD, while the Breastfeeding Attitudes of the Evaluation Scale (BAES) was employed to evaluate breastfeeding behaviors in mothers.

RESULTS: Significantly higher PTSD scores (47.6 ± 17.4) were found among women staying in tents, while lower scores (37.0 ± 16.4) were observed in those who continued breastfeeding. 78.6% of women reported decreased breast milk because of the earthquake. Mothers with reduced milk supply had higher PTSD scores (46.1 ± 17.3). Breastfeeding training was associated with higher BAES scores (106.8 ± 56.8) and lower PTSD scores (32.5 ± 11.0). A significant negative correlation was observed between the PTSD score and BAES (r = -0.742; p < 0.001).

CONCLUSIONS: The study demonstrated that breastfeeding may protect mothers against PTSD in the aftermath of earthquakes, emphasizing the importance of breastfeeding education. The higher frequency and severity of PTSD observed among earthquake survivor mothers residing in tents underscores the importance of promptly transitioning to permanent housing after the earthquake.


Language: en

Keywords

*Breast Feeding/psychology; *Earthquakes; *Mothers/psychology; *Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic/psychology/epidemiology; Adult; Breast milk; Breastfeeding; Cross-Sectional Studies; Disaster; Earthquake; Female; Humans; Infant; Infant, Newborn; Maternal mental health; Post-traumatic stress disorder; Prevalence; Surveys and Questionnaires; Survivors/psychology; Turkey/epidemiology; Young Adult

