Abstract

BACKGROUND: Recent evidences have shown sex-differential cognitive deficits in bipolar disorder (BD) and differences in cognitions across BD subtypes. However, the sex-specific effect on cognitive impairment in BD subtype II (BD-II) remains obscure. The aim of the current study was to examine whether cognitive deficits differ by gender in youth with BD-II depression.



METHOD: This cross-sectional study recruited 125 unmedicated youths with BD-II depression and 140 age-, sex-, and education-matched healthy controls (HCs). The Chinese version of the Measurement and Treatment Research to Improve Cognition in Schizophrenia (MATRICS) Consensus Cognitive Battery (MCCB) was used to assess cognitive functions. Mood state was assessed using the 24-item Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (24-HDRS) and the Young Mania Rating Scale (YMRS). Multivariate analysis of covariance (MANCOVA) was conducted.



RESULT: ​Compared with HCs, patients with BD-II depression had lower scores on MCCB composite and its seven cognitive domains (all p < 0.001). After controlling for age and education, MANCOVA revealed significant gender-by-group interaction on attention/vigilance (F = 6.224, df = 1, p = 0.013), verbal learning (F = 9.847, df = 1, p = 0.002), visual learning (F = 4.242, df = 1, p = 0.040), and composite (F = 8.819, df = 1, p = 0.003). Post hoc analyses suggested that males performed worse in the above-mentioned MCCB tests than females in BD-II depression.



CONCLUSION: Our study demonstrated generalized cognitive deficits in unmedicated youths with BD-II depression. Male patients performed more serious cognitive impairment on attention/vigilance, verbal learning, and visual learning compared to female patients.

Language: en