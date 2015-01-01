Abstract

BACKGROUND: Female sex workers (FSWs) face an elevated risk of developing mental health disorders and alcohol use disorders (AUD), which in turn increase their vulnerability to HIV and other sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and other negative outcomes. To effectively address both of these health issues, it is crucial to understand the shared key determinants underlying these illnesses, which is a substantial knowledge gap in Ethiopia and elsewhere in the world. Therefore, this study aimed to identify the common key determinants of depression and AUD among FSWs in Ethiopia using a bivariate multivariable ordinal logistic model.



METHODS: We analyzed cross-sectional biobehavioral data collected in 2020 from 16 cities and major towns in Ethiopia using the respondent-driven sampling (RDS) technique, which involved a total of 6,085 FSWs. FSWs who had lived at the study sites for at least a month before the study period were deemed eligible for recruitment. Major depressive disorder (DD) and AUD were screened using the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ9) and alcohol use disorder identification test (AUDIT), respectively. We used descriptive statistics to summarize study population characteristics and bivariate multivariable ordinal logistic regression (BMOLR) to identify common determinants of DD and AUD combined and their nonnormal correlation.



RESULTS: Among 6085 FSWs screened for DD and AUD, 13.5% and 4.0% have met the criteria for moderate and severe depressive disorder, respectively, and 20.3% and 34.7% have met the AUDIT criteria for harmful or hazardous behavior and alcohol dependence, respectively. FSW with experience of inconsistent condom use, condom failure, violence, mobility, use of any drugs, non-paying partners, abortion, and selling sex for more than five years were associated with an increase in the severity of both disorders. A high average income from selling sex and the number of paying partners reduced the severity of depression and increased the level of alcohol dependence. Being HIV positive and ever having anal sex were associated only with an increase in depression.



CONCLUSION: Major DD and AUD are prevalent among FSWs in Ethiopia. The findings revealed that common key determinants, which exacerbated the severity of both disorders, were also risk factors for HIV and other STIs. Consequently, integrated STI strategies are essential in the screening, referral, and treatment of depression and AUD. Intervention packages should encompass determinants of depression and AUD, including condom utilization, drug use, mobility between towns, abortion, violence, and counseling services. Additionally, strategies to ensure economic security should be incorporated.

