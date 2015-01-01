|
Citation
|
Nawrin SS, Inada H, Momma H, Nagatomi R. BMC Public Health 2024; 24(1): e1254.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38714982
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Depression is a global burden with profound personal and economic consequences. Previous studies have reported that the amount of physical activity is associated with depression. However, the relationship between the temporal patterns of physical activity and depressive symptoms is poorly understood. In this exploratory study, we hypothesize that a particular temporal pattern of daily physical activity could be associated with depressive symptoms and might be a better marker than the total amount of physical activity.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Depression/epidemiology; *Exercise/psychology; *Machine Learning; Accelerometry; Activity pattern; Adult; Aged; Big Data; Cross-Sectional Studies; Depressive symptoms; Female; Humans; Kernel K-means; Male; Middle Aged; Nutrition Surveys; Objectively measured physical activity; Time Factors; Time-series clustering; United States/epidemiology; Unsupervised machine learning