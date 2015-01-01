Abstract

BACKGROUND: After a mild traumatic brain injury (mild TBI,) a significant number of patients may experience persistent symptoms and disabilities for months to years. Early identification and timely management of persistent symptoms may help to reduce the long-term impacts of mild TBIs. There is currently no formalised method for identifying patients with persistent symptoms after mild TBI once they are discharged from emergency department.



OBJECTIVE: Assess the feasibility of a remote monitoring tool for early identification of persistent symptoms after mild TBI in the outpatient setting using digital tools.



METHODS: Electronic surveys were sent to patients with mild TBI who presented to the emergency department at a Major Trauma Centre in England. The surveys were completed at three different timepoints (within days of injury (S1), 1 month (S2), and 3 months (S3) after injury). The indicators used to assess feasibility were engagement, number of eligible patients for follow-up evidence of need for the intervention, and consistency with the literature. Feedback was sought from participants.



RESULTS: Of the 200 people invited to participate, 134 (67.0%) completed S1, 115 (57.5%) completed S2, and 95 (47.5%) completed S3. The rates of persistent symptoms ranged from 17.9%-62.6% depending on the criteria used, and we found a significant proportion of the participants experienced morbidity 1 and 3 months after injury. The electronic follow-up tool was deemed an acceptable and user-friendly method for service delivery by participants.



CONCLUSION: Using digital tools to monitor and screen mild TBI patients for persistent symptoms is feasible. This could be a scalable, cost-effective, and convenient solution which could improve access to healthcare and reduce healthcare inequalities. This could enable early identification of patients with further medical needs and facilitate timely intervention to improve the clinical workflows, patient satisfaction, and health outcomes for people with persistent morbidities after mild TBIs.

Language: en