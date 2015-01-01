|
Drake M, Jenkin T, Heine K, Analytis P, Kendall M, Scheinberg A, Knight S. Brain Impair. 2024; 25: IB23101.
38713806
Background Many families of children with acquired brain injuries (ABI) desire opportunities to connect with peers who have shared similar experiences, but such opportunities are often unavailable. Heads Together Online Peer Education (HOPE) is a co-designed online video-based resource that provides information and early support to families following paediatric ABI. This study is part of a larger co-creation project using a community-based participatory research approach to develop and implement HOPE for families impacted by paediatric ABI in Australia. This study aimed to explore parents' and clinicians' perspectives regarding HOPE's usability, acceptability, and future implementation.
*Brain Injuries/rehabilitation/psychology; *Parents/psychology/education; *Peer Group; Adolescent; Adult; Australia; Child; Child, Preschool; Community-Based Participatory Research/methods; Family/psychology; Female; Humans; Male