Citation
Milner JS, Ammar J, Crouch JL, Wagner MF. Child Abuse Negl. 2024; 153: e106829.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38714071
Abstract
BACKGROUND/OBJECTIVES: The present study investigated the extent to which fathers and mothers at high-risk and low-risk for child physical abuse (CPA) differed in their use of harsh discipline and punishment when presented ambiguous child situations (situations where differences in positive and negative valences are close to zero). PARTICIPANTS/METHODS: High-risk for CPA parents (N = 74: fathers, n = 41; mothers, n = 33) and low-risk parents (N = 178: fathers, n = 91; mothers, n = 87) were asked to indicate their likelihood of using harsh verbal discipline (HVD), harsh physical discipline (HPD), and punishment (i.e., retributive harm separate from HVD and HPD) after viewing each of eighteen ambiguous child situations.
Language: en
Keywords
Child abuse potential inventory; Child physical abuse; Child physical abuse risk; Harm; Harsh physical discipline; Harsh verbal discipline; Punishment; Retribution