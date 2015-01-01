|
Off-road vehicles (ORVs) such as all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and snowmobiles are popular among outdoor enthusiasts in Canada. Once used primarily to facilitate agriculture and construction, these vehicles have evolved into a major player in the outdoor recreation industry. There have long been concerns surrounding the lack of regulations and the health risks associated with their use, especially while intoxicated, and there are ongoing concerns the situation may get worse with the recent legalization of cannabis [1]. Each year in Canada, there are on average 100 ATV-related deaths and 73 snowmobile-related deaths, the victims are predominantly male, and half of all deaths involve drugs or alcohol [2, 3]. The most common cause of death is traumatic brain injury (TBI) [4]. While most EM and trauma clinicians are aware of the impact that intoxication has on these types of patients through their daily experience, we need more data to inform and guide meaningful policies and programs to minimize and indeed prevent the occurrence of these tragic events.
