Citation
Rai P, Shrestha S, Rijal S, Singh R. Clin. Case Rep. 2024; 12(5): e8864.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
DOI
PMID
38711837
PMCID
Abstract
Lindane induces severe side effects, including fatality, while Cetrimide causes esophageal damage. With no antidotes available, our patient ingested both, requiring prompt gastric lavage and comprehensive treatment.
Language: en
Keywords
|
Cetrimide; gastric lavage; Lindane; poisoning; psychiatry