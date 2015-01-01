SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Rai P, Shrestha S, Rijal S, Singh R. Clin. Case Rep. 2024; 12(5): e8864.

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/ccr3.8864

38711837

PMC11070484

Lindane induces severe side effects, including fatality, while Cetrimide causes esophageal damage. With no antidotes available, our patient ingested both, requiring prompt gastric lavage and comprehensive treatment.


Cetrimide; gastric lavage; Lindane; poisoning; psychiatry

