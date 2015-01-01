|
Dunning DL, Parker J, Griffiths K, Bennett M, Archer-Boyd A, Bevan A, Ahmed S, Griffin C, Foulkes L, Leung J, Sakhardande A, Manly T, Kuyken W, Williams JMG, Blakemore SJ, Dalgleish T. Cogn. Emot. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2024, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
38712807
Sustained attention, a key cognitive skill that improves during childhood and adolescence, tends to be worse in some emotional and behavioural disorders. Sustained attention is typically studied in non-affective task contexts; here, we used a novel task to index performance in affective versus neutral contexts across adolescence (N = 465; ages 11-18). We asked whether: (i) performance would be worse in negative versus neutral task contexts; (ii) performance would improve with age; (iii) affective interference would be greater in younger adolescents; (iv) adolescents at risk for depression and higher in anxiety would show overall worse performance; and (v) would show differential performance in negative contexts.
Language: en
adolescence; affect; anxiety; depression; Sustained attention