Abstract

Married individuals and those in committed romantic relationships generally report having better mental health outcomes than their single or divorced counterparts. However, studies of romantic relationships for adults with mental illness have often ignored rewarding aspects of romantic relationships and have focused primarily on relationship difficulties. In this study, 23 adults with serious mental illness in long-term romantic relationships described their relationship strengths and struggles in small focus group discussions. Content analysis was used to characterize themes from participant accounts. Overall, participants described deep emotional bonds with their partners, a mutual willingness to work on their relationship, and good communication skills as relationship strengths. Mental health symptoms and internalized stigma were identified as major contributors to relationship struggles. Participants spontaneously identified intentional strategies that they used to navigate mental health challenges in their relationship that included self-directed, partner-directed, and couple-directed actions. Implications of findings for research and practice are discussed.

