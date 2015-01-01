Abstract

PURPOSE OF REVIEW: Headache is one of the most common symptoms of traumatic brain injury, and it is more common in patients with mild, rather than moderate or severe, traumatic brain injury. Posttraumatic headache can be the most persistent symptom of traumatic brain injury. In this article, we review the current understanding of posttraumatic headache, summarize the current knowledge of its pathophysiology and treatment, and review the research regarding predictors of long-term outcomes. RECENT FINDINGS: To date, posttraumatic headache has been treated based on the semiology of the primary headache disorder that it most resembles, but the pathophysiology is likely to be different, and the long-term prognosis differs as well. No models exist to predict long-term outcomes, and few studies have highlighted risk factors for the development of acute and persistent posttraumatic headaches. Further research is needed to elucidate the pathophysiology and identify specific treatments for posttraumatic headache to be able to predict long-term outcomes. In addition, the effect of managing comorbid traumatic brain injury symptoms on posttraumatic headache management should be further studied. Posttraumatic headache can be a persistent symptom of traumatic brain injury, especially mild traumatic brain injury. It has traditionally been treated based on the semiology of the primary headache disorder it most closely resembles, but further research is needed to elucidate the pathophysiology of posttraumatic headache and determine risk factors to better predict long-term outcomes.

Language: en