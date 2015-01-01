Abstract

PURPOSE: To explore perspectives of ambulatory and non-ambulatory people with MS (PwMS) and health care professionals (HCPs) on falls and falls management to gain a deeper understanding of how a self-management programme can be designed to fit the needs of end users.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Twelve PwMS and seven HCPs participated in three four-hour workshops based on Design Thinking. Collected data were field notes and digital post-it notes gathered at the workshops. Data were analyzed using qualitative content analysis with an inductive approach.



RESULTS: Two main categories, "Managing the complexity of fall-risk behaviour" and "Embracing diversity to establish group engagement", comprising a total of seven categories were constructed from the analysis. The first main category reflects the challenges PwMS face in managing fall risk in their daily lives, and the support needed to address these challenges. The second main category highlights how engaging in peer learning activities can fulfil individual needs and improve learning outcomes for PwMS.



CONCLUSION: A self-management fall prevention programme that is relevant to PwMS regardless of ambulation level should include the development of self-tailored behavioural strategies to prevent falls along with interactive learning activities with other PwMS.

