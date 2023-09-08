|
Citation
|
Achbani A, Bouchriti Y, Sine H, Kharbach A, Boukrim M, Rida J, Ait Ougjij A, Sine H. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2024; 18: e88.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38712626
|
Abstract
|
The powerful earthquake in Morocco came as a significant surprise, leaving geologists astonished, as it struck on the night of Friday, September 9, in the Al Haouz region, located southwest of the city of Marrakech. It was a 6.8 magnitude earthquake on the Richter scale that struck on September 8, 2023, at 11:11 pm local time (10:11 pm UTC) in the Al Haouz region in the Marrakech-Safi region of Morocco. The epicenter of the earthquake was located near the commune of Ighil, approximately 71.8 km southwest of Marrakech, at a depth of 18.5 km. According to the latest report published by the Moroccan Ministry of the Interior (September 12 at 1:00 pm), the earthquake caused the collapse, in whole or in part, of around 50 000 residential buildings. The earthquake has tragically claimed the lives of 2901 individuals and left 5530 others injured (including 1404 in a state of critical health). 1 The earthquake was the biggest and deadliest in contemporary Moroccan history since at least 1960, and it was the world's second deadliest in 2023, after the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Earthquakes/statistics & numerical data; alhaouz earthquake; Humans; Key takeaways; morocco; Morocco