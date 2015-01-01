Abstract

Flame retardants (FRs) are added to vehicles to meet flammability standards, such as US Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard FMVSS 302. However, an understanding of which FRs are being used, sources in the vehicle, and implications for human exposure is lacking. US participants (n = 101) owning a vehicle of model year 2015 or newer hung a silicone passive sampler on their rearview mirror for 7 days. Fifty-one of 101 participants collected a foam sample from a vehicle seat. Organophosphate esters (OPEs) were the most frequently detected FR class in the passive samplers. Among these, tris(1-chloro-isopropyl) phosphate (TCIPP) had a 99% detection frequency and was measured at levels ranging from 0.2 to 11,600 ng/g of sampler. TCIPP was also the dominant FR detected in the vehicle seat foam. Sampler FR concentrations were significantly correlated with average ambient temperature and were 2-5 times higher in the summer compared to winter. The presence of TCIPP in foam resulted in ∼4 times higher median air sampler concentrations in winter and ∼9 times higher in summer. These results suggest that FRs used in vehicle interiors, such as in seat foam, are a source of OPE exposure, which is increased in warmer temperatures.

Language: en