Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Hispanic/Latinx drinkers have been found to experience more adverse alcohol-related consequences than any other racial/ethnic group. Due to this, researchers have looked at the connection between drinking and cultural factors, alongside discrimination, to further analyze what sociocultural factors lead to negative outcomes when drinking.



DESIGN: Researchers used a sample of Hispanic/Latinx young adult drinkers (n = 710) with an average age of 22.43 (SD = 6.69), recruited through social media and assessed on several factors, including protective behavioral strategies (PBS), alcohol use severity, bicultural self-efficacy, discrimination, acculturation, and enculturation.



RESULTS: Utilizing an observed variable path analysis, results showed perceived discrimination to have a significant effect on all variables in the model (bicultural self-efficacy, acculturation, enculturation, PBS self-efficacy, PBS use, and alcohol use severity). Acculturation was positively associated with PBS self-efficacy, while enculturation was positively associated with PBS use. PBS self-efficacy was positively correlated with PBS use and negatively associated with alcohol use severity. There was a significant total indirect effect from perceived discrimination to alcohol use severity through various paths (i.e. PBS self-efficacy, acculturation, and bicultural self-efficacy), with the strongest path to occur through PBS self-efficacy.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings showcase the risk and protective effects of various sociocultural factors on drinking behaviors among young adults. PBS self-efficacy was found to have robust protective effects against alcohol use severity. Future research should continue to investigate these sociocultural and behavioral factors in order to develop efforts to mitigate hazardous alcohol use among Hispanic/Latinx young adult drinkers.

Language: en