SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Deli P, Moisoglou I, Galanis P, Toska A, Fradelos EC, Tsiachri M, Yfantis A, Katsiroumpa A, Konstantinidis T, Sarafis P, Saridi M. Int. J. Adolesc. Med. Health 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Freund Publishing)

DOI

10.1515/ijamh-2024-0032

PMID

38712821

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to record parents' knowledge and attitudes towards bullying experienced by their children and to explore the strategies they choose to manage bullying incidents.

METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted. The study population consisted of parents of children who have experienced bullying in a primary or secondary school classroom. The "Parents' Strategies to Cope with Bullying" questionnaire was used to collect data. Regarding parents' coping with bullying, the strategy "Support and advice to the child" scored the highest and the strategy "Social support and information" the next highest.

RESULTS: Of the parents, 44.3 % had received some information/education regarding the phenomenon of bullying with the most important source of information being reading. According to the results of multivariate linear regression, mothers more often applied the strategy "social support and information" (Coefficient b=0.9, 95 % CI for b=0.7 to 1.1, p<0.001) and parents with lower educational level more often applied the strategy "avoidance" (Coefficient b=-0.5, 95 % CI for b=-0.8 to -0.2, p=0.004).

CONCLUSIONS: School bullying remains a major worldwide phenomenon over time. Although parents choose to support their children, they do not receive information and training on how to manage bullying from a formal institution, making the need for such programs imperative.


Language: en

Keywords

bullying; parents attitudes; school; self-esteem; students

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print