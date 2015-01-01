SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Dawit AM. Int. J. Surg. Case Rep. 2024; 119: e109700.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijscr.2024.109700

PMID

38714070

Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Acute ophthalmic complications in burn injury patients are rare. Despite their rarity however, when they do occur, they may result in permanent visual impairment and lifelong disability. Emphasizing the need for vigilance and prompt treatment initiation for a good outcome. CASE PRESENTATION: A 3-year-old girl was referred to our burn unit after receiving 10 days of treatment at a peripheral hospital for scalding burn to her upper chest, face, and scalp. Remarkably, her eyelids were spared from the initial injury. Upon her third day under our care, she began displaying severe sensitivity to light, photophobia, irritability, excessive crying, and frequent itching of the eyes. Upon examination, bilateral conjunctival redness and inflammation, as well as whitish opacity of both corneas with pus in the anterior chambers were observed. Prompt consultation and treatment led to improvement of the symptoms.

DISCUSSION: This case report describes a rare case of bilateral endopthalmitis in a burn injury patient with no initial apparent injury to the eyes and emphasizes the importance of vigilance, prompt recognition of the scenario and treatment initiation. Risk factors identified in this patient included compromised immune system due to severe burn, prolonged hospitalization, IV antibiotic use and young age. Other more common risk factors associated with endopthalmitis like direct ocular injury and central line use were absent making the case unusual.

CONCLUSION: Despite their rarity severe ophthalmic complications like endopthalmitis can occur in burn injury patients even when least expected. Heightened vigilance, prompt evaluation, multidisciplinary team approach and early initiation of broad spectrum antibiotic treatment is crucial to prevent permanent visual loss and lifelong disability.


Language: en

Keywords

Burn injury; Endopthalmitis; Ophthalmic complication

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print