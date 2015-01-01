|
INTRODUCTION: Acute ophthalmic complications in burn injury patients are rare. Despite their rarity however, when they do occur, they may result in permanent visual impairment and lifelong disability. Emphasizing the need for vigilance and prompt treatment initiation for a good outcome. CASE PRESENTATION: A 3-year-old girl was referred to our burn unit after receiving 10 days of treatment at a peripheral hospital for scalding burn to her upper chest, face, and scalp. Remarkably, her eyelids were spared from the initial injury. Upon her third day under our care, she began displaying severe sensitivity to light, photophobia, irritability, excessive crying, and frequent itching of the eyes. Upon examination, bilateral conjunctival redness and inflammation, as well as whitish opacity of both corneas with pus in the anterior chambers were observed. Prompt consultation and treatment led to improvement of the symptoms.
Burn injury; Endopthalmitis; Ophthalmic complication