Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Acute ophthalmic complications in burn injury patients are rare. Despite their rarity however, when they do occur, they may result in permanent visual impairment and lifelong disability. Emphasizing the need for vigilance and prompt treatment initiation for a good outcome. CASE PRESENTATION: A 3-year-old girl was referred to our burn unit after receiving 10 days of treatment at a peripheral hospital for scalding burn to her upper chest, face, and scalp. Remarkably, her eyelids were spared from the initial injury. Upon her third day under our care, she began displaying severe sensitivity to light, photophobia, irritability, excessive crying, and frequent itching of the eyes. Upon examination, bilateral conjunctival redness and inflammation, as well as whitish opacity of both corneas with pus in the anterior chambers were observed. Prompt consultation and treatment led to improvement of the symptoms.



DISCUSSION: This case report describes a rare case of bilateral endopthalmitis in a burn injury patient with no initial apparent injury to the eyes and emphasizes the importance of vigilance, prompt recognition of the scenario and treatment initiation. Risk factors identified in this patient included compromised immune system due to severe burn, prolonged hospitalization, IV antibiotic use and young age. Other more common risk factors associated with endopthalmitis like direct ocular injury and central line use were absent making the case unusual.



CONCLUSION: Despite their rarity severe ophthalmic complications like endopthalmitis can occur in burn injury patients even when least expected. Heightened vigilance, prompt evaluation, multidisciplinary team approach and early initiation of broad spectrum antibiotic treatment is crucial to prevent permanent visual loss and lifelong disability.

