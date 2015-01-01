Abstract

AIM: To examine the relationships between nurses' exposure to workplace violence and self-reports of workplace cognitive failure.



DESIGN: A cross-sectional study.



METHODS: An online questionnaire was administered in April 2023 to nurses in Michigan, US. Structural equation modelling was used to examine effects of physical and non-physical workplace violence (occupational stressors) and work efficiency and competence development (occupational protective factors) on workplace cognitive failure.



RESULTS: Physical violence was a significant predictor of the action subscale of cognitive failure. There were no direct effects of non-physical violence, workplace efficiency, or competence development on any of the workplace cognitive failure dimensions. Both types of violence and efficiency had significant indirect effects on workplace cognitive failure via work-related exhaustion. Work-related exhaustion predicted significantly higher scores for workplace cognitive failure.



CONCLUSION: Workplace violence and work efficiency exhibited primarily indirect effects on workplace cognitive failure among nurses via work-related exhaustion. IMPLICATIONS FOR THE PROFESSION AND/OR PATIENT CARE: Nurses experiencing workplace violence may be at increased risk for workplace cognitive failure, especially if they are also experiencing work-related exhaustion. Workplaces that nurses perceive as more efficient can help to mitigate the effects of violence on nurses' cognitive failure. IMPACT: This study addressed the possible effects of workplace violence as well as work efficiency and competence development on nurses' cognitive failure at work. Analyses revealed primarily indirect effects of workplace violence, and indirect protective effects of work efficiency, on nurses' cognitive failure via work-related exhaustion. This research has implications for healthcare organizations and suggests that efforts made by healthcare workplaces to prevent violence and work-related exhaustion, and to enhance work efficiency, may help to mitigate workplace cognitive failure among nurses. REPORTING METHOD: We have followed the STROBE checklist in reporting this study. PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: No Patient or public contribution.

