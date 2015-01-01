Abstract

CONTEXT: A third of the population aged 65 and over experiences a fall during a given year, often with severe traumatic consequences, dependence, and consequently, a decline in quality of life. The fear of falling itself leads to avoidance behavior from daily activities leading to a downward spiral of dependence, loss of confidence, and therefore an increased risk of falling. Joint stiffness is often observed during clinical examination of elderly people. However, the association between lumbopelvic stiffness and fear of falling has not been studied.



OBJECTIVES: Osteopathic manipulative treatment/medicine (OMT/OMM), targeted to improve the stiffness of the pelvic girdle, may improve the prognosis of patients afraid of falling and slow down their loss of autonomy.



METHODS: We performed a prospective cohort study enrolling hospitalized patients and nursing home residents over 75 years of age. Patients able to walk and without significant cognitive impairment completed the International Fall Efficacy Scale (FES-I) questionnaire to assess their intensity of fear of falling. The modified Schober test and hip goniometry (flexion and extension) were measured and compared to the FES-I score.



RESULTS: A total of 100 patients were included. A high fear of falling (FES-I≥28) was associated with female sex (31 [79.5 %] vs. 29 [47.5 %]; p=0.002) and with a reduction in the amplitudes tested by the Schober test (2 [1.5-3] vs. 3 [2-4]; p=0.002), the hip extension goniometry (7 [4-10] vs. 10 [7-15]; p<0.001) and the hip flexion goniometry (70 [60-77] vs. 82 [71-90]; p<0.001). The association between FES-I score and each anthropometric variable was strongly linear (p<0.001 for all), especially with hip flexion goniometry (R(2)=30 %).



CONCLUSIONS: Lumbopelvic stiffness, especially in hip flexion, is strongly associated with a high fear of falling in patients over 75 years of age. When combined with other movement-based therapies, OMM targeted to improve the stiffness of the pelvic girdle may improve the prognosis of patients afraid of falling and slow down their loss of autonomy.

Language: en