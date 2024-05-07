|
Citation
|
O'Kane KMK, Otamendi T, Silverberg ND, Choi E, Sicard V, Zemek R, Healey K, Brown O, Butterfield L, Smith A, Goldfield G, Kardish R, Saab BJ, Ledoux AA, Cairncross M. JMIR Form. Res. 2024; 8: e59722.
|
Abstract
|
[This corrects the article DOI: 10.2196/49133.].
Related ArticleCorrection of: https://formative.jmir.org/2024/1/e49133/
JMIR Form Res 2024;8:e59722
doi:10.2196/59722
In "Development of Therapeutic Alliance and Social Presence in a Digital Intervention for Pediatric Concussion: Qualitative Exploratory Study" (JMIR Form Res 2024 Mar 22:8:e49133) the authors noted several errors.
In the originally published article, the equal contribution note indicating that Andrée-Anne Ledoux and Molly Cairncross had contributed equally as co-senior authors was missed. In the corrected version, these authors are now listed as
Andrée-Anne Ledoux*; Molly Cairncross*
*these authors contributed equally
Then, in the originally published article, affiliation 5 was erroneously listed as
School of Psychology, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, BC, Canada
This has been corrected to
School of Psychology, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, ON, Canada
In addition, one author's name was listed as
Bechara Saab
This has been changed to
Bechara J Saab
The correction will appear in the online version of the paper on the JMIR Publications website on May 7, 2024, together with the publication of this correction notice. Because this was made after submission to PubMed, PubMed Central, and other full-text repositories, the corrected article has also been resubmitted to those repositories.
Language: en