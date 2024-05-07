Abstract

[This corrects the article DOI: 10.2196/49133.].





In "Development of Therapeutic Alliance and Social Presence in a Digital Intervention for Pediatric Concussion: Qualitative Exploratory Study" (JMIR Form Res 2024 Mar 22:8:e49133) the authors noted several errors.



In the originally published article, the equal contribution note indicating that Andrée-Anne Ledoux and Molly Cairncross had contributed equally as co-senior authors was missed. In the corrected version, these authors are now listed as



Andrée-Anne Ledoux*; Molly Cairncross*

*these authors contributed equally



Then, in the originally published article, affiliation 5 was erroneously listed as



School of Psychology, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, BC, Canada



This has been corrected to



School of Psychology, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Ottawa, Ottawa, ON, Canada



In addition, one author's name was listed as



Bechara Saab



This has been changed to



Bechara J Saab



The correction will appear in the online version of the paper on the JMIR Publications website on May 7, 2024, together with the publication of this correction notice. Because this was made after submission to PubMed, PubMed Central, and other full-text repositories, the corrected article has also been resubmitted to those repositories.

