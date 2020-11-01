Abstract

BACKGROUND: Despite being a debilitating, costly, and potentially life-threatening condition, depression is often underdiagnosed and undertreated. Previsit Patient Health Questionnaire-9 (PHQ-9) may help primary care health systems identify symptoms of severe depression and prevent suicide through early intervention. Little is known about the impact of previsit web-based PHQ-9 on patient care and safety.



OBJECTIVE: We aimed to investigate differences among patient characteristics and provider clinical responses for patients who complete a web-based (asynchronous) versus in-clinic (synchronous) PHQ-9.



METHODS: This quality improvement study was conducted at 33 clinic sites across 2 health systems in Northern California from November 1, 2020, to May 31, 2021, and evaluated 1683 (0.9% of total PHQs completed) records of patients endorsing thoughts that they would be better off dead or of self-harm (question 9 in the PHQ-9) following the implementation of a depression screening program that included automated electronic previsit PHQ-9 distribution. Patient demographics and providers' clinical response (suicide risk assessment, triage nurse connection, medication management, electronic consultation with psychiatrist, and referral to social worker or psychiatrist) were compared for patients with asynchronous versus synchronous PHQ-9 completion.



RESULTS: Of the 1683 patients (female: n=1071, 63.7%; non-Hispanic: n=1293, 76.8%; White: n=831, 49.4%), Hispanic and Latino patients were 40% less likely to complete a PHQ-9 asynchronously (odds ratio [OR] 0.6, 95% CI 0.45-0.8; P<.001). Patients with Medicare insurance were 36% (OR 0.64, 95% CI 0.51-0.79) less likely to complete a PHQ-9 asynchronously than patients with private insurance. Those with moderate to severe depression were 1.61 times more likely (95% CI 1.21-2.15; P=.001) to complete a PHQ-9 asynchronously than those with no or mild symptoms. Patients who completed a PHQ-9 asynchronously were twice as likely to complete a Columbia-Suicide Severity Rating Scale (OR 2.41, 95% CI 1.89-3.06; P<.001) and 77% less likely to receive a referral to psychiatry (OR 0.23, 95% CI 0.16-0.34; P<.001). Those who endorsed question 9 "more than half the days" (OR 1.62, 95% CI 1.06-2.48) and "nearly every day" (OR 2.38, 95% CI 1.38-4.12) were more likely to receive a referral to psychiatry than those who endorsed question 9 "several days" (P=.002).



CONCLUSIONS: Shifting depression screening from in-clinic to previsit led to a dramatic increase in PHQ-9 completion without sacrificing patient safety. Asynchronous PHQ-9 can decrease workload on frontline clinical team members, increase patient self-reporting, and elicit more intentional clinical responses from providers. Observed disparities will inform future improvement efforts.

