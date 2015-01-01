|
Citation
|
Goto H, Kawachi I, Vandoros S. Lancet Reg. Health West. Pac. 2024; 46: e101069.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38711964
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Suicide is one of the ten leading causes of death globally, and previous research has revealed a link between economic conditions and mental health. However, the literature has focused primarily on recessions and unemployment, i.e. actual economic developments, as opposed to uncertainty, which relates to economic developments that have not (yet) materialised. This study examines the differential association between economic uncertainty and suicide in Japan, depending on age, sex, employment status, and population density, in order to identify the groups that are affected the most.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Economic uncertainty; Japan; Mental health; Suicide