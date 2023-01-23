Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study is a scoping review to identify literature pertinent to the question: "What are the criteria for deployment of the United States National Guard (USNG) to domestic sudden-onset natural disasters (SODs)?" As this question relies on factors across many disciplines-legal, medical, technical, cultural-and as there is no foundational body of academic literature or unified governmental or USNG policy addressing this question, a scoping review was designed to identify the body of literature on which further research and policy decisions surrounding this question may be based.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: On January 23, 2023 a modified PRISMA-ScR search was performed using an online search engine of the following databases: Academic Search Premier, Google Scholar, JSTOR, PubMed, Web of Science, and WorldCat. The inclusion criteria included the involvement of the USNG response to U.S. domestic SOD. Non-SOD results were excluded.



RESULTS from all years and of any type of literature were considered and were limited to the English language. First, titles and abstracts were screened by 2 independent reviewers. Then, a full-text review was performed by 2 independent reviewers. Finally, data were extracted from included texts by 2 independent reviewers. A third reviewer resolved any discrepancies at each stage. This study did not require approval of an institutional review board.



RESULTS: Out of the 886 results identified by the original search, after the complete review process, 34 sources were relevant to the research question. Fifteen criteria for the deployment of the USNG to SODs were identified. Overwhelmed local responders, utility failure, the need for the provision of security, and the need for logistical coordination were the most commonly identified criteria. Hurricanes were the most common SOD addressed in the included literature, and most results were event reports.



CONCLUSIONS: This modified PRISMA-ScR identified a foundation on which elected officials, USNG leadership, and the larger disaster response community may develop policies and disaster response plans to optimize available resources through the activation of the USNG when responding to SODs.

Language: en