Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Youth suicide is a pressing global concern. Prior research has developed evidence-driven clinical pathways to screen and identify suicide risk among pediatric patients in outpatient clinics, emergency departments (ED) and inpatient hospital units. However, the feasibility of implementing these pathways remains to be established. Here, we share the results of a hospital-wide "youth suicide risk screening pathway" implementation trial at an urban academic pediatric hospital to address this gap.



METHODS: A 3-tier "youth suicide risk screening pathway" using The Ask Suicide-Screening Questions (ASQ) was implemented for patients aged 10 to 26 years who received care at an urban academic pediatric hospital's emergency department or inpatient units. We retrospectively reviewed implementation outcomes of this pathway from January 1 to August 31, 2019. The feasibility of this implementation was measured by assessing the pathway's degree of execution, fidelity, resource utilization, and acceptability.



RESULTS: Of 4108 eligible patient encounters, 3424 (83%) completed the screen. Forty-eight (1%) screened acute positive, 263 (8%) screened nonacute positive and 3113 (91%) screened negative. Patients reporting positive suicide risk were more likely to be older and female, although more males required specialty mental health evaluations. Pathway fidelity was 83% among all positive screens and 94% among acute positive screens. The clinical pathway implementation required 16 hours of provider training time and was associated with slightly longer length of stay for inpatients that screened positive (4 vs 3 days). Sixty-five percent of nurses and 78% of social work providers surveyed supported participation in this effort.



CONCLUSIONS: It is feasible to implement a youth suicide risk screening pathway without overburdening the system at an urban academic pediatric hospital.

Language: en