Abstract

BACKGROUND: HIV postexposure prophylaxis (PEP) following child sexual assault (CSA) is recommended in select cases. High rates of poor adherence to PEP are reported. We evaluated adherence to the recommended management of children following CSA at the tertiary pediatric facility in Western Australia and compared our approach with international guidelines.



METHODS: Medical records were reviewed for all children <16 years old assessed at Perth Children's Hospital between October 1, 2016 and November 30, 2020 following alleged CSA. Data, including exposure type, PEP adherence and follow-up, were collected. A review of contemporary national and international PEP guidelines was undertaken in parallel.



RESULTS: There were 511 alleged CSA events over the study period; 62/511 (12%) were appropriately risk-assessed as requiring PEP by the treating clinician. PEP was not prescribed in 8/62 (13%) events, with a reason documented for 6/8 (75%). Overall, less than half of children who were eligible for PEP were adherent to the 28-day regimen (23/54, 43%). Gastrointestinal upset contributed to early cessation in 5/54 (9%). Final 3-month blood-borne virus serology results were available in less than one in 3 children. A review of international clinical practice revealed significant heterogeneity of criteria for the provision of PEP and a paucity of pediatric-specific data.



CONCLUSIONS: We identified several areas of our PEP management that required strengthening, with limited direction available in current international guidelines. We have adopted a broader use of fixed drug combinations and implemented a multifaceted follow-up program. It will be essential to review the impact of these changes.

