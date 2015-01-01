|
Pétrin R, Bérubé A, St-Pierre, Blais C. PLoS One 2024; 19(5): e0302782.
(Copyright © 2024, Public Library of Science)
38713700
Parents with a history of childhood maltreatment may be more likely to respond inadequately to their child's emotional cues, such as crying or screaming, due to previous exposure to prolonged stress. While studies have investigated parents' physiological reactions to their children's vocal expressions of emotions, less attention has been given to their responses when perceiving children's facial expressions of emotions. The present study aimed to determine if viewing facial expressions of emotions in children induces cardiovascular changes in mothers (hypo- or hyper-arousal) and whether these differ as a function of childhood maltreatment. A total of 104 mothers took part in this study. Their experiences of childhood maltreatment were measured using the Childhood Trauma Questionnaire (CTQ). Participants' electrocardiogram signals were recorded during a task in which they viewed a landscape video (baseline) and images of children's faces expressing different intensities of emotion. Heart rate variability (HRV) was extracted from the recordings as an indicator of parasympathetic reactivity. Participants presented two profiles: one group of mothers had a decreased HRV when presented with images of children's facial expressions of emotions, while the other group's HRV increased. However, HRV change was not significantly different between the two groups. The interaction between HRV groups and the severity of maltreatment experienced was marginal.
*Emotions/physiology; *Facial Expression; *Heart Rate/physiology; *Mothers/psychology; Adult; Child; Child Abuse/psychology; Electrocardiography; Emotional Abuse/psychology; Female; Humans; Male; Mother-Child Relations/psychology; Surveys and Questionnaires