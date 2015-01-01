Abstract

BACKGROUND: Cannabis use and misuse is known to be associated with a variety of negative health, academic, and work-related outcomes; therefore, it is important to study the factors that contribute to or moderate its use.



OBJECTIVES: The aim of this study was to determine whether risky behavior, belongingness and social support as clustering variables play a role in cannabis use frequency.



METHOD: In a university student sample, participant data on risky behavior, belongingness and social support were used to generate vulnerability profiles through cluster analysis (low vulnerability with low risk, low vulnerability with high belonging, moderate vulnerability, and high vulnerability). Using an analysis of variance, the vulnerability profiles were compared with respect to cannabis use frequency and quantity. Through chi-square tests we assessed whether these profiles are overrepresented in certain demographics.



RESULTS: The cluster analysis yielded four groups, which differed in their vulnerability for cannabis use. The most vulnerable cluster group had higher cannabis use frequency relative to the two least vulnerable groups. Low income vs. high income was also associated with high vulnerability group membership. International students were overrepresented in the low vulnerability with high belonging group relative to the low vulnerability with low-risk group. The opposite was observed for domestic students.



CONCLUSIONS: This research adds to the expanding body of literature on cannabis use and misuse in Canada, which may contribute to public health policy and the prevention and treatment of cannabis addiction by providing new insight on who may be at risk.

Language: en