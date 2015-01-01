Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Roadwork zones represent a hazardous place within the highway system, with higher crash rates and injury severity, often due to excessive speed and noncompliance with speed limits. On freeways, a common layout is to close a full roadway and to divert traffic onto the opposite roadway, with one lane closed to accommodate the redirected traffic, by driving through the median strip. In this scenario, the second chicane can be a hazardous point if it is not correctly signaled. This paper examines the need to install a speed monitoring display (SMD) before the returning chicane on a bypass.



METHODS: A two-phase study was conducted on a Spanish freeway where a roadway was temporarily closed. Two measurement points were established on the bypass, one in the middle and one at the end, prior to the return chicane through the median strip. During Phase 1, the portable SMD was installed and during Phase 2, it was removed. The average and the 85(th) percentile of the speed distribution at each point during both phases were compared. Additionally, mean difference tests were conducted and a speed prediction model was developed.



RESULTS: With the SMD, drivers reduced their speed from the midpoint to the returning chicane, within the range of 7-10 km/h. Conversely, upon removal of the SMD, motorists increased their speed while driving through the bypass, resulting in excessive speed at the most hazardous point, the chicane leading back to the original roadway. The difference in mean speed between the two phases was 18 km/h at the returning chicane.



CONCLUSIONS: In addition to the traffic calming measures implemented prior to entering roadwork zones on freeways, which are conveniently established in the standards; it is necessary to evaluate potentially dangerous areas of the layout and implement additional measures where required. Specifically, in the case of final chicanes of bypasses with reduced radii, it is recommended that a speed monitoring display be installed as a mandatory element in order to inform drivers of this challenging segment. Highway administrations around the world should maintain a SMD at the returning chicane of a bypass while roadworks last.

