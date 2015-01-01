SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhou Y, Peterson ZD. Violence Against Women 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/10778012241252021

PMID

38712842

Abstract

To better understand the types of sexual harassment women experience in online gaming, their labeling of such experiences, and the relationship between the perpetrator and the victim, we surveyed women gamers to inquire about their experiences. Participants were 182 women from North America who played online video games. Overall, 56.6% of participants reported experiencing one or more types of sexual harassment during online gaming. Additionally, 45.6% of participants reported witnessing one or more types of sexual harassment perpetrated against other women. About half (50.5%) of participants who had experienced harassment labeled their own experiences as "sexual harassment," and 42.2% labeled the behaviors that they witnessed against someone else as "sexual harassment." Results speak to the need for prevention interventions to protect women gamers.


Language: en

Keywords

cyber sexual harassment; online gaming; women gamers

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print