Abstract

Fishing is a crucial economic activity in Indonesia, supporting millions of people's livelihoods and food security. However, it is also one of the most hazardous occupations, exposing workers to various risks of accidents, injuries, and fatalities. Fishing vessel accidents can severely affect crew members, vessels, and marine ecosystems, resulting in human losses, economic damage, environmental impacts, and social problems. This study aims to analyze the types, locations, and causes of fishing vessel accidents in Indonesia, using data from various sources, such as official reports, maritime authorities, and news articles. The results show that the most common types of accidents are drowning, burning, and injury or death of ship crew. The most frequent locations of accidents are the Java Sea and the Malacca Strait. The main causes of accidents are human error, weather conditions, technical factors, and environmental factors. The study concludes that fishing vessel safety is a complex issue that requires a comprehensive and collaborative approach involving various stakeholders. The study also suggests possible solutions to improve fishing vessel safety, such as improved design and construction standards, enhanced weather forecasting and warning services, effective safety management systems, and behaviour change interventions. This study contributes to the literature on fishing vessel accidents and provides valuable insights for policymakers, stakeholders, and researchers in Indonesia.

