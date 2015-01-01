Abstract

This paper presents an enhanced probabilistic approach to estimate the real-world safety performance of new device concepts for road safety applications from the perspective of Powered Two-Wheeler (PTW) riders who suffer multiple injuries in different body regions. The proposed method estimates the overall effectiveness of safety devices for PTW riders by correlating computer simulations with various levels of actual injuries collected worldwide from accident databases. The study further develops the methodology initially presented by Johnny Korner in 1989 by introducing a new indicator, Global Potential Damage (GPD), that overcomes the limitations of the original method, encompassing six biomechanical injury indices estimated in five body regions. A Weibull regression model was fit to the field data using the Maximum Likelihood Method with boundaries at the 90% confidence level for the construction of novel injury risk curves for PTW riders. The modified methodology was applied for the holistic evaluation of the effectiveness of a new safety system, the Belted Safety Jacket (BSJ), in head-on collisions across multiple injury indices, body regions, vehicle types, and speed pairs without sub-optimizing it at specific crash severities. A virtual multi-body environment was employed to reproduce a selected set of crashes. The BSJ is a device concept comprising a vest with safety belts to restrict the rider's movements relative to the PTW during crashes. The BSJ exhibited 59% effectiveness, with an undoubted benefit to the head, neck, chest, and lower extremities. The results show that the proposed methodology enables an overall assessment of the injuries, thus improving the protection of PTW users. The novel indicator supports a robust evaluation of safety systems, specifically relevant in the context of PTW accidents.

