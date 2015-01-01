Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the correlation between blood alcohol levels and the severity of injuries assessed by the Injury Severity Score (ISS) in patients who were victims of traffic accidents admitted to the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (HCFMUSP).



METHODS: Cross-sectional study carried out between July 2018 and June 2019, at the Central Emergency Room of the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (PSC-HCFMUSP). A total of 172 hospitalized patients victims of traffic accidents were included in this study. Blood samples were analyzed by the FMUSP Toxicology Laboratory.



RESULTS: 36 patients (20.9%) had positive BAC (≥ 0.2 g/L) with a mean of 1.21 g/L. Overall, patients had a mean age of 37.2 years old, and 136 (79.1%) were men. The ISS of the total casuistry was 15.6; regarding the external cause, the motorcycle was ranked first with 100 cases (58.1%), and drivers were the majority with 57.4% of the sample.



CONCLUSION: There was no correlation between the severity of the injuries and the blood alcohol levels of traffic accident victims admitted to a reference hospital. Level of Evidence II, Cross-Sectional Study.



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving

