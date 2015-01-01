|
Gonçalves AC, Bombana HS, Canonica AC, Geber-Junior JC, Leyton V, Greve JMDA. Acta Ortop. Bras. 2024; 32(Suppl 1): e271878.
(Copyright © 2024, Sociedade Brasileira de Ortopedia e Traumatologia)
38716467
OBJECTIVE: To evaluate the correlation between blood alcohol levels and the severity of injuries assessed by the Injury Severity Score (ISS) in patients who were victims of traffic accidents admitted to the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (HCFMUSP).
Accidents, Traffic; Blood Alcohol Content; Ethanol; Injury Severity Score; Legislation; Wounds and Injuries