Citation
Crowe C, Barton J, O'Flynn B, Tedesco S. Aging Clin. Exp. Res. 2024; 36(1): e108.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38717552
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Wrist-worn activity monitors have seen widespread adoption in recent times, particularly in young and sport-oriented cohorts, while their usage among older adults has remained relatively low. The main limitations are in regards to the lack of medical insights that current mainstream activity trackers can provide to older subjects. One of the most important research areas under investigation currently is the possibility of extrapolating clinical information from these wearable devices.
Language: en
Keywords
*Accelerometry/instrumentation/methods; *Hand Strength/physiology; *Wrist/physiology; Accelerometry; Aged; Aged, 80 and over; Female; Frailty; Hand grip strength; Humans; Machine Learning; Male; Middle Aged; Older adults; Pre-frailty; Wearable Electronic Devices; Wearable sensors; Wrist-band devices