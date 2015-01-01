Abstract

Snakebite envenomation remains a neglected tropical public health issue claiming thousands of lives every year. It is a common medical emergency and a threat to the impoverished populations of low-income and middle-income countries including India. A combination of ischaemic stroke and deep vein thrombosis is a devastating duo complication of snake bite, with no literature report to date. Here, the authors report an unusual case of a young woman developing ischaemic stroke and deep vein thrombosis following snakebite even after the use of antivenom. MRI brain showed right thalamic infarct with haemorrhagic transformation and, ultrasound Doppler revealed right lower limb deep vein thrombosis. The pathophysiology of deep vein thrombosis and ischaemic stroke is complex. It is believed that the activation of the coagulation cascade, complement system together with endothelial injury and immune activation leads to inflammation, thrombosis and occlusion of smaller and even larger vessels.

