|
Citation
|
Svensson Malchau K, Caragounis EC, Sundfeldt M. BMJ Open 2024; 14(5): e085618.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38719290
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Domestic violence (DV) is a major problem which despite many efforts persists globally. Victims of DV can present with various injuries, whereof musculoskeletal presentation is common.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Domestic Violence/statistics & numerical data; *Emergency Service, Hospital/statistics & numerical data; ACCIDENT & EMERGENCY MEDICINE; Adolescent; Adult; Aged; Awareness; Female; Health; Humans; Mass Screening; Middle Aged; ORTHOPAEDIC & TRAUMA SURGERY; Orthopedics; Prevalence; Prospective Studies; Sweden/epidemiology; Wounds and Injuries/epidemiology; Young Adult