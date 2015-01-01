Abstract

BACKGROUND: Domestic violence (DV) is a major problem which despite many efforts persists globally. Victims of DV can present with various injuries, whereof musculoskeletal presentation is common.



OBJECTIVES: The DORIS study (Domestic violence in ORthopaedIcS) aimed to establish the annual prevalence of DV at an orthopaedic emergency department (ED) in Sweden.



DESIGN: Female adult patients with orthopaedic injuries seeking treatment at a tertiary orthopaedic centre between September 2021 and 2022 were screened during their ED visit. SETTING: This is a single-centre study at a tertiary hospital in Sweden. PARTICIPANTS: Adult female patients seeking care for acute orthopaedic injuries were eligible for the study. During the study period, 4192 female patients were provided with study forms and 1366 responded (32.5%). PRIMARY AND SECONDARY OUTCOME MEASURES: The primary outcome measure was to establish the annual prevalence of injuries due to DV and second, to establish the rate of current experience of any type of DV.



RESULTS: One in 14 had experience of current DV (n=100, 7.5%) and 1 in 65 (n=21, 1.5%) had an injury due to DV.



CONCLUSIONS: The prevalence of DV found in the current study is comparable to international findings and adds to the growing body of evidence that it needs to be considered in clinical practice. It is important to raise awareness of DV, and frame strategies, as healthcare staff have a unique position to identify and offer intervention to DV victims.

